BRIEF-Leifheit increases earnings forecast for FY 2014
October 24, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Leifheit increases earnings forecast for FY 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Leifheit AG :

* Says increases earnings forecast for financial year 2014

* Says expects a significant increase of FY EBIT to about 18 million euros to 19 million euros

* Says expected increase in EBIT is due to foreign currency result

* Says forecast for turnover for 2014 financial year remains unchanged: company expects a turnover on adjusted 2013 level

* Says according to preliminary estimates 9-month group EBIT will reach 16.2 million euros, well above previous year’s level (6.6 million euros)

* Says with 161.7 million euros 9-month group turnover remains stable at previous year’s level (162.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

