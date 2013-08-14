FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leighton Holdings shares drop nearly 7 pct after missing forecast
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 14, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Leighton Holdings shares drop nearly 7 pct after missing forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Leighton Holdings Ltd dropped as much as 6.9 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop in 7 weeks, after Australia’s largest construction company’s earnings came in well below analyst forecasts.

Leighton, controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted an underlying net profit for the six months ending June 30, 2013, of A$255 million, excluding asset sales and impairments.

The result was below analysts’ forecasts for A$287.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Leighton were trading 6.1 percent lower at A$16.20 by 0030 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.