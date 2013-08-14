Leighton Holdings shares drop nearly 7 pct after missing forecast

SYDNEY, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Leighton Holdings Ltd dropped as much as 6.9 percent on Wednesday, their biggest one-day drop in 7 weeks, after Australia’s largest construction company’s earnings came in well below analyst forecasts.

Leighton, controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted an underlying net profit for the six months ending June 30, 2013, of A$255 million, excluding asset sales and impairments.

The result was below analysts’ forecasts for A$287.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares in Leighton were trading 6.1 percent lower at A$16.20 by 0030 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)