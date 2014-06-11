FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Leighton may sell services, property and transport businesses
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
June 11, 2014 / 11:47 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Leighton may sell services, property and transport businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 12 (Reuters) - Leighton Holdings Ltd, Australia’s largest construction firm, said on Thursday it is considering selling its services, property and transport infrastructure businesses in a restructure led by its new Spanish owner ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA .

ACS has a controlling stake in German rival Hochtief AG , which has been building up its majority ownership of Leighton in order to push through a widespread, although previously unspecified, restructuring plan.

“We are analysing options for our Services, Property and (transport infrastructure specialist) John Holland businesses including the potential divestment or introduction of new partners to these businesses,” Leighton Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting By Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.