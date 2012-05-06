FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leighton says Brisbane Airport Link project to open in Aug
May 6, 2012 / 11:01 PM / 5 years ago

Leighton says Brisbane Airport Link project to open in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, May 7 (Reuters) - Leighton Holdings said its troubled Airport Link project in Brisbane would open in August, about two months later than planned, but it said the delay would not affect its profit guidance for 2012.

“The revised opening date will have no impact on Leighton’s profit guidance for 2012, as previously advised to the market, as the company had made adequate commercial allowances to cover the schedule changes,” Chief Executive Hamish Tyrwhitt said in a statement to the Australian stock exchange. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

