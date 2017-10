MELBOURNE, March 29 (Reuters) - Leighton Holdings < LEI.AX > slashed its full-year forecast for underlying net profit by a third on Thursday to between A$400 million and A$450 million, blaming slower-than-expected progress on its two biggest projects.

Leighton said costs had increased at its Brisbane Airport Link road project as it tried to accelerate work, and construction at its Victoria desalination project had been more difficult than expected.