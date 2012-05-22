Australia's Leighton sees healthy project pipeline

MELBOURNE, May 22 (Reuters) - Leighton Holdings, Australia’s top contractor, said it sees a strong project pipeline ahead despite comments from major miners that they may cut spending on big new projects to conserve capital in an uncertain environment.

“We’re still seeing a nice healthy addressable market going forward,” Leighton Chief Executive Hamish Tyrwhitt told reporters after the group’s annual meeting.

He added that any moves by potential customers to delay new projects may actually make the heavy load of projects it is tendering for more manageable and offer more work on expanding existing mines.

“For us, some of that’s good,” Tyrwhitt said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Urquhart)