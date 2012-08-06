FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Leighton returns to profit, keeps guidance
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 6, 2012 / 11:41 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Leighton returns to profit, keeps guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Australian’s largest construction company, Leighton Holdings, reported a first-half profit in line with market forecasts on Tuesday, returning to the black after a big loss in the same period a year earlier.

Leighton, which has been struggling with delays at two key projects, maintained its full-year profit outlook of A$400-$450 million, which was slashed by a third in March.

Leighton, controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted a net profit A$114.6 million ($121.3 million), towards the bottom end of its forecast in May of A$100-A$150 million.

Analysts had been expecting a profit of around A$109 million for the six months to June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The result compares with a loss of $A626 million a year ago.

Leighton has been plagued by losses stemming from the delayed construction of a water desalination plant in the state of Victoria, and a road link to Brisbane Airport in Queensland state which opened in July, months behind schedule.

Work in hand was a record A$47 billion.

Shares in the company closed at A$16.73 on Monday, keeping near a 6-1/2-year low of A$15.21 hit earlier this month. So far this year, they have fallen about 12 percent. ($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in Wellington; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.