UPDATE 1-Australia's Leighton back in black, shares slide on debt

* Leighton H1 profits A$114.6 mln vs loss yr ago

* Construction firm maintains full-yr profit forecast

By Naomi Tajitsu

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Leighton Holdings, Australia’s largest construction company, reported a return to the black in the first half of the year, recovering from a big loss a year earlier, and expects to achieve its full-year profit outlook.

But the company’s debt rose, with gearing poking above Leighton’s target range, prompting investors to push the company’s share price down as much as 4 percent.

Leighton, which has been struggling with delays at two key projects, on Tuesday maintained its full-year profit outlook of A$400-$450 million, which was slashed by a third in March.

The company controlled by Spain’s ACS, posted a net profit of A$114.6 million ($121.3 million), towards the bottom-end of its forecast in May of A$100-A$150 million and in line with market forecasts on Tuesday,

The result compares with a loss of $A626 million a year ago. Leighton said it would pay an unfranked dividend of 20 cents, compared with nothing a year ago.

Leighton has been plagued by losses from the delayed construction of a water desalination plant in the state of Victoria, and a road link to Brisbane Airport in Queensland state which opened in July, months behind schedule.

“With the completion of Airport Link and progress on other legacy issues, the company is positioned in the marketplace to take advantage of a positive future for the group,” said CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt.

Tyrwhitt said a record-high work-in-hand value of A$47 billion put the company on track to continue improving.

Still, ongoing issues at the desalination plant, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, could pose a risk to the group’s financial position, Leighton said.

ASSET SALES

Shares in the company fell 4 percent to A$15.90 on Tuesday, closing in on a 6-1/2-year low of A$15.21 hit earlier this month. So far this year, they have fallen about 12 percent.

Some analysts investors were concerned about the company’s debts as gearing climbed to 48 percent in the six months to June, breaking above its 35-45 percent target.

“I think people are negative on the cash flow,” said Ben Brownette, analyst at the Commonwealth Bank, while noting the company had already provided gearing guidance, so negative operating cash flow should have been factored in.

Leighton said it expected further asset sales in the short to medium term, but Tyrwhitt dismissed media speculation that it could sell one of its brands, including subsidiary John Holland, which has an aviation service business.

“We’re not in any way flagging that we would be selling one of our operating company brands which have been in the media lately,” he said. “That’s just unfounded.”

He gave no other details.

Earlier this month, it sold Thiess Waste, its waste management arm, to Germany’s Remondis and Co for around A$218 million, a price lower than many had expected.

Leighton expects the Thiess sale will reduce gearing back to within target in the second half.

Tyrwhitt said he was looking to have Habtoor Leighton, its troubled construction joint venture in the Middle East, “IPO- ready by 2016”, as a diversified standalone construction company.

Earlier this year, the company said it would shift to a calendar financial year, aligning it with the reporting period of its majority shareholder Hochtief, and the German construction group’s main owner, ACS. ($1 = 0.9450 Australian dollars) (Additional reporting by Jane Wardell in Sydney; Editing by Eric Meijer)