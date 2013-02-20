FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Leighton in talks with Ontario Teachers to sell telco assets
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
February 20, 2013 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

Leighton in talks with Ontario Teachers to sell telco assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Leighton Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it was in negotiations to sell 70 percent of its telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks fibre-optic business, to Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

The sale values the entire assets, which include NextGen and two other data centre facilities Metronode and Infoplex, at A$885 million ($916 million), Leighton said in a statement.

“The sale price represents a compelling value creating proposition for Leighton Holdings’ shareholders,” Leighton CEO Hamish Tyrwhitt said in the statement.

The $117.1 billion Ontario Teachers fund, Canada’s largest single-profession pension plan, lined up against Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd to bid for Leighton’s NextGen business, sources had previously told Reuters.

Hong Kong telecommunications company PCCW Ltd was previously reported to be interested in the two data businesses.

A$1= $1.0353 Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.