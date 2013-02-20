FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TPG Telecom shares drop 11 pct after it misses Leighton asset sale
February 20, 2013 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

TPG Telecom shares drop 11 pct after it misses Leighton asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Australia’s TPG Telecom Ltd plummeted as much as 11 percent after the company missed out on the sale of assets by Leighton Holdings Ltd .

Leighton said on Wednesday it was in exclusive negotiations to sell 70 percent of its telecommunication assets, including its NextGen Networks fibre-optic business, to Canada’s Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in a deal worth A$885 million ($916 million).

TPG had been in the final round of bidding with the Canadian fund.

Its shares were down 9 percent at A$2.54 at 0500 GMT after earlier falling as low as A$2.46.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
