November 14, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

Poland's Orbis approves 142 mln euro Accord hotel buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The supervisory board of Poland’s largest hotel group Orbis has approved the purchase of 46 hotels in central Europe for 142 million euros ($176.5 million) from Orbis’ French owner Accor, the Polish company said on Friday.

The majority of the hotels are located in the capital cities of Hungary, the Czech Republic, Romania and Poland. In the board’s view, the transaction will not have a negative impact on the company’s dividend policy in the future.

“Orbis will be the sole operator of hotels working under the Accor brands in those countries and will strengthen its position as a leader of hotel operator in the region,” Orbis said in a statement.

Orbis will take over 38 existing hotels and eight planned ones. Currently, the Polish group runs 68 hotels in 32 cities in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

The company may finance the purchase with loans and a potential bond issue. (1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; editing by David Clarke)

