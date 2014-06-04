FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LEM Holding reports sale increase for Q4 and fy 2013/2014
June 4, 2014 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-LEM Holding reports sale increase for Q4 and fy 2013/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Lem Holding SA : * Q4 and year-end results for financial year 2013/2014 * FY sales reached SFR 245.6 million, an increase of 4.5pct (SFR 235.0 million) * Says management expects a modest pick-up in Europe and North America, while

performance in China should remain robust * Q4 sales reached SFR 61.1 million, an increase of 6.1pct (SFR 57.6 million) * Says Q4 EBIT increased by 14.3pct to SFR 13.6 million (SFR 11.9 million) * Says Q4 EBIT margin was at 22.2pct * FY net profit reached SFR 45.6 million, an increase of 40.9pct compared to

the previous year * Q4 net profit increased by 45.3pct to SFR 12.5 million (SFR 8.6 million) * Says orders received increased by 6.9pct to SFR 246.4 million in financial year

2013/14 * In financial year 2013/14, gross margin improved from 41.9 to 47.0pct * Proposes FY 2013/2014 payment of an ordinary dividend of SFR 40 per share * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
