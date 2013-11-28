Lemminkainen to pay up to 34 mln euros for price fixing - court

HELSINKI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Construction company Lemminkainen was told to pay up to 34 million euros ($46 million) in damages to Finnish local governments for fixing asphalt prices with competitors, a Helsinki district court ruled on Thursday.

Lemminkainen said it would record the cost of the damages in its fourth-quarter results and warned that, as a result, 2013 results would be “clearly negative”.

The case relates to a nationwide asphalt cartel that operated in 1994-2002, according to a 2009 decision by a supreme administrative court.