BRIEF-Lemminkäinen cuts profit guidance for 2013

HELSINKI, April 19 (Reuters) - Lemminkainen Oyj : * Lemminkäinen changes its profit guidance for 2013 * Says estimates that its net sales and operating profit for 2013 will remain

at the same level as in 2012 * Lemminkainen’s previous profit guidance estimated that its net

sales would remain at the same level as in 2012, and that its operating

profit would improve on 2012 * Says in St Petersburg, delays in authorities’ permit processing have further

postponed the start of new residential projects (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)