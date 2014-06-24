FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia's Lend Lease sells Bluewater mall, sees earnings boost
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 24, 2014 / 11:27 PM / 3 years ago

Australia's Lend Lease sells Bluewater mall, sees earnings boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, June 25 (Reuters) - Australian property company Lend Lease Corp said on Wednesday it had sold its interest in Bluewater Shopping Centre to Land Securities Group PLC for 696 million pounds ($1.2 billion), boosting its 2014 earnings by more than 45 percent.

Lend Lease said it now expected a net profit of A$810 million to A$830 million ($761 million to $780 million) for the year and anticipated paying out 50 percent of net profits in unfranked dividends.

Consensus forecasts from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had pegged net income expectations at around A$536 million for FY 2014. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) ($1 = 1.0639 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.