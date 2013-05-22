FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insurer, buyout firm want to buy Lender Processing Services -WSJ
May 22, 2013 / 11:47 PM / in 4 years

Insurer, buyout firm want to buy Lender Processing Services -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners are in advanced talks to acquire mortgage service provider Lender Processing Services Inc for about $2.9 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The buyers would pay with a mix of cash and Fidelity National Financial stock, the paper said.

The deal would value Lender Processing Services shares around $33, the business daily said, quoting sources.

A deal could be announced as soon as early next week, it said.

If the deal is completed, Lender Processing Services would become a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, it said.

Fidelity National, Lender Processing Services and Thomas H. Lee were not immediately available for comment.

