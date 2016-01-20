FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge says Pa. AG may proceed with 'rent-a-tribe' lawsuit
January 20, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Judge says Pa. AG may proceed with 'rent-a-tribe' lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Jan 20 -

Texas-based lender Think Finance must face claims by the Pennsylvania attorney general that it used a “rent-a-tribe” scheme to avoid liability for predatory lending, a Philadelphia federal judge has ruled.

In an order last week denying the lender’s motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge J. Curtis Joyner said the lawsuit brought by Pennsylvania Attorney General Katherine Kane supports “a reasonable inference of defendants’ intent to commit illegal activity.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1V83RWm

