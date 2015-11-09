FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GE in deal to sell Australia, NZ commercial lending, leasing portfolios
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 9, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

GE in deal to sell Australia, NZ commercial lending, leasing portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Nov 9 (Reuters) - GE said on Monday it had reached an agreement to sell its finance unit GE Capital’s commercial lending and leasing portfolios in Australia and New Zealand to Sankaty Advisors, the global credit affiliate of Bain Capital.

GE said in a statement the deal completes GE Capital’s exit from Australia and New Zealand as part of a previously announced strategy to reduce the size of its financial businesses by selling most of GE Capital assets and focusing on investment and growth in industrial businesses.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. (Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.