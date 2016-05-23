Shanda Group reports 11.7 pct stake in LendingClub

May 23 (Reuters) - Affiliates of investment firm Shanda Group reported an 11.7 percent stake in LendingClub Corp, sending the shares of the lending platform operator up more than 8 percent in premarket trading on Monday. (1.usa.gov/1WcvnGp)

LendingClub's shares have fallen more than 43 percent since Chief Executive Renaud Laplanche resigned earlier this month after an internal probe found that the company had knowingly sold an investor $22 million of loans the investor did not want. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)