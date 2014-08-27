FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
LendingClub files for IPO
August 27, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

LendingClub files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - LendingClub Corp, the world’s largest online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and Citigroup are the underwriters for the offering, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. (1.usa.gov/YXvvhV)

The company did not disclose the number of shares it planned to offer or their expected price. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)

