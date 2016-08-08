FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
LendingClub posts bigger loss; says CFO resigns
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

LendingClub posts bigger loss; says CFO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported a bigger quarterly loss, largely due to an impairment charge and higher operating costs, and the company said its chief financial officer had resigned.

Reporting its first quarterly results since the ouster of the company's founder and CEO Renauld Laplanche in May, LendingClub said net loss widened to $81.4 million, or 21 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $4.1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Laplanche, a high-profile name in the nascent online lending industry, resigned following an internal review over loan irregularities.

Loan originations, a key metric indicating the volume of loans processed by the company, rose 2.3 percent to $1.96 billion.

The company said CFO Carrie Dolan had resigned and named Bradley Coleman as interim CFO.

LendingClub said operating revenue rose 6.5 percent to $102.4 million. (Reporting By Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.