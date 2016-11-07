FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
LendingClub posts second straight loss as costs rise, loans fall
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

LendingClub posts second straight loss as costs rise, loans fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Online lending platform operator LendingClub Corp reported its second straight quarterly loss, largely due to increased incentives and higher operating costs.

LendingClub, which matches borrowers and lenders via an online marketplace, also said the National Bank of Canada had approved an investment of $1.3 billion in its platform over the next 12 months.

The company reported a net loss of $36.5 million, or 9 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $1 million, or nil cents per share, a year earlier.

Loan originations, a key metric indicating the volume of loans processed, fell 11.8 percent to $1.97 billion.

LendingClub said previously it had raised interest rates for some of its loans and tightened its credit policy that would result in certain high-risk borrowers being denied loans.

The company said operating revenue fell 2.2 percent to $112.6 million. (Reporting by Sweta Singh and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.