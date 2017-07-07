July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had
received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp
to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
IEG's proposal offers two shares for each LendingClub share,
and is at a 38 percent discount to LendingClub's Thursday's
close.
LendingClub, one of the largest peer-to-peer lenders, runs a
website where consumers apply for loans funded by individual or
institutional investors.
The online lender urged its stockholders to ignore the
offer, if and when made.
IEG is a short-term investor trying to make a profit at the
expense of LendingClub investors, LendingClub said in a
statement on Friday.
Las Vegas-based IEG offers personal loans online under the
brand "Mr.Amazing Loans."
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)