Australia's Lend Lease flags surprise FY12 profit rise

SYDNEY, July 2 (Reuters) - Australian property group Lend Lease on Monday flagged its full-year profit would be flat to 4 percent higher, beating market expectations for a fall, as it exits non-core businesses and moves away from lower-yield property assets.

Lend Lease said in a statement to the stock exchange that its year to June 2012 operational profit after tax was expected at A$485 million to A$505 million ($491 million to $518 million).

That compares with a market estimate of A$443 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, and A$485 million a year ago.

“The group has a clear strategy to achieve a balanced and diversified portfolio and to continue to recycle capital from property assets and non-core businesses to invest in higher yielding opportunities,” Chief Executive Steve McCann said. ($1 = 0.9756 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)