Lennar revenue rises 28 pct on higher home sales

June 26 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 28 percent increase in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes, and said orders rose 8 percent.

Revenue rose to $1.82 billion in the second-quarter ended May 31 from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Net income was flat at $137.7 million, or 61 cents per share.

The company handed over 4,987 homes to owners in the quarter, an increase of 12 percent.

Orders, a key indicator for home builders, jumped to 6,183 houses.