FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lennar revenue rises 28 pct on higher home sales
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Lennar revenue rises 28 pct on higher home sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 28 percent increase in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes, and said orders rose 8 percent.

Revenue rose to $1.82 billion in the second-quarter ended May 31 from $1.43 billion a year earlier.

Net income was flat at $137.7 million, or 61 cents per share.

The company handed over 4,987 homes to owners in the quarter, an increase of 12 percent.

Orders, a key indicator for home builders, jumped to 6,183 houses. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.