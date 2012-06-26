FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lennar in China Devt Bank talks for $1.7 bln capital - WSJ
June 26, 2012 / 6:57 AM / in 5 years

Lennar in China Devt Bank talks for $1.7 bln capital - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Lennar Corp, the third-largest U.S. homebuilder, is in talks with China Development Bank about raising $1.7 billion capital, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Miami-based Lennar, the largest U.S. homebuilder behind D.R. Horton and PulteGroup Inc, plans to use the capital to kick-start two long-delayed projects - Treasure Island and Hunters Point Shipyard - in San Francisco, the daily said.

The projects would see the two former naval bases turned into large-scale housing developments.

CDB and Lennar have also been in discussions about including China Railway Construction Corp, a state-run contractor, in the development of the projects, the WSJ said.

While it was unclear what CRCC’s role would be, it could be an adviser or invest in a local construction company that employs U.S. workers, the business daily said.

CDB declined to comment, while Lennar was not available to comment.

