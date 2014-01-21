FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Lenovo says in talks about an acquisition
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 4 years ago

China's Lenovo says in talks about an acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group Ltd said it was in preliminary negotiations with a third party in relation to a potential acquisition but added that no material terms have been agreed.

Lenovo, the world’s number one manufacturer of PCs, has resumed discussions to buy International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) low-end server unit, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“The company has not entered into any definitive agreement in relation to the potential acquisition,” Chief Executive Officer Yang Yuanqing said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse early on Tuesday.

Lenovo said it made the statement in response to reports regarding a possible acquisition by the company of a certain computer server business. It gave no further details.

Lenovo and IBM were in discussions to buy the division last year, but no deal was made as they couldn’t agree on a price, sources have said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.