HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Bonds from Lenovo Group Ltd , the world’s biggest personal computer maker by sales, traded down on Tuesday after China devalued the yuan following a string of weak economic data.

Lenovo bonds due 2020, considered a market benchmark, fell half a point to 101/101.5 points in late morning trade. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)