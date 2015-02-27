FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenovo to offer free subscription to McAfee LiveSafe service
February 27, 2015

Lenovo to offer free subscription to McAfee LiveSafe service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd said it will offer users of its PCs pre-installed with “Superfish” software a free 6-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe service to remove security concerns.

The Chinese computer and smartphone maker’s announcement comes a week after the U.S. government advised Lenovo customers to remove “Superfish”, saying it makes users vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Lenovo on Friday said it will henceforth "significantly reduce preloaded applications" on its PCs, and that current users of McAfee LiveSafe will get a six-month extension on their subscription. (lnv.gy/1wuG6Rj) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

