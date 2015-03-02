FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut launches probe into Lenovo use of Superfish software
March 2, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 3 years ago

Connecticut launches probe into Lenovo use of Superfish software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 2 (Reuters) - Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen’s office said on Monday it has launched an investigation into Lenovo Group Ltd’s sales of laptops preloaded with Superfish software, which the U.S. government last month warned made users vulnerable to cyberattacks.

The office said that Jepsen last week sent letters to Lenovo, the world’s biggest personal computer maker, and privately held software maker Superfish asking them to provide information, including contracts and emails that discuss their partnership.

Representatives for the two companies could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)

