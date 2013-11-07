FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Lenovo Q2 net profit rises 36 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 4:46 AM / 4 years ago

China's Lenovo Q2 net profit rises 36 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group Ltd , the world’s number one manufacturer of PCs, said net profit jumped 36 percent in its fiscal second quarter, beating estimates as it continues to chase growth through acquisitions.

Lenovo, with a 17.3 percent share of worldwide PC shipments according to research firm IDC, reported net profit of $219.7 million for the July-September period and said it remains confident the Chinese economy is recovering.

Marking more than three straight years of double-digit quarterly profit growth, Lenovo’s second-quarter net profit compared with $162 million a year earlier, and a $199.12 million consensus forecast on Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.

Lenovo has been aggressively pushing into smartphones and servers as it seeks alternative channels of income to the shrinking PC market, which contracted 7.6 percent in the quarter ending September according to IDC data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.