China's Lenovo to partner EMC on storage, server products
August 1, 2012

China's Lenovo to partner EMC on storage, server products

HONG KONG, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s No.2 PC maker, said on Wednesday that it has partnered with the United States’ EMC Corp to develop servers and storage products, with the alliance allowing EMC to expand its reach in China.

Both companies were expected to jointly innovate and carry out research in the server and storage markets, Lenovo said in a statement.

“The companies have forged an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and reseller relationship in which Lenovo will provide EMC’s industry-leading networked storage solutions to its customers, initially in China and expanding into other global markets in step with the ongoing development of its server business,” the Chinese PC maker said.

