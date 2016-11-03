FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
China's Lenovo swings to Q2 profit of $157 mln, beats analyst estimates
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
November 3, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 10 months ago

China's Lenovo swings to Q2 profit of $157 mln, beats analyst estimates

Sijia Jiang

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's largest personal computer (PC) manufacturer by shipments, on Thursday said it returned to profit in its second fiscal quarter, beating analyst estimates, helped by the disposal of assets.

Net profit reached $157 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, from its worst-ever quarterly loss of $714 million in the same period a year earlier when Lenovo booked one-off costs to restructure and integrate the mobile business of Motorola.

The result compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of $131 million drawn from the estimates of 14 analysts.

Revenue fell 8 percent to $11.2 billion, versus the $11.02 billion analyst estimate.

For the first half, net profit was $330 million, versus a loss of $609 million a year earlier, while revenue fell 7 percent to $21.3 billion. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.