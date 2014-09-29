Lenovo says $2.1 bln IBM x86 server deal to close Wednesday

BEIJING, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd will close its acquisition of International Business Machines Corp’s x86 server division on Oct 1 for $2.1 billion, giving China’s biggest personal computer maker a major asset as it expands its offerings for business clients.

The closing purchase price is lower than the $2.3 billion valuation announced in January because of a change in the valuation of inventory and deferred revenue liability, Lenovo said. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Christopher Cushing)