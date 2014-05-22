FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 22, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Lenovo hires ex-Nokia and Huawei exec Colin Giles as VP of mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, has hired former Nokia and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd executive Colin Giles as vice president of its Mobile Business Group, the firm said on Thursday.

“Colin Giles will be taking on the role to drive global smartphone sales and business development outside of China,” Lenovo, also the world’s fourth-largest smartphone vendor, said in an e-mail to Reuters.

Giles will report to Liu Jun, president of Lenovo’s Mobile Business Group. Giles joined Huawei as executive vice president of its Consumer Business Group last July, after leaving Nokia in 2012.

Lenovo, which announced its annual results on Wednesday, is expanding overseas and increasing its smartphone push. It is looking to sell 80 million smartphone units in the coming year and offset weak growth in China, the firm’s largest market. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

