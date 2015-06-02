Lenovo replaces head of smartphone division as sales slump in China

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd has replaced the head of its smartphone unit, a critical business division that has seen its China sales tumble as Apple Inc and other high-end phone makers win over customers with sleeker product offerings.

Liu Jun, one of four executive vice presidents under CEO Yang Yuanqing and a company veteran of 22 years, will be replaced by Chen Xudong, the head of ShenQi, a sub-division that sells mobile devices, the company said in a statement.

Chen, 47, takes the reins of the division at a critical time. He must integrate the Motorola unit acquired from Google Inc for $2.9 billion six months ago, while trying to counter a damaging slump in phone shipments.

Lenovo, the fifth largest player in the Chinese market, shipped 22 percent fewer phones in the first quarter compared to the same period a year earlier, according to research firm IDC.

In stark contrast, Apple’s first-quarter China shipments jumped 62 percent, while Xiaomi and Huawei had gains of 42 percent and 40 percent respectively.

Lenovo did not offer a reason for Liu leaving the post but said he would continue for an unspecified period as a special consultant to Yang.

Yang told reporters last week at Lenovo’s Beijing conference that China’s smartphone market was really competitive, becoming more saturated and had a growth rate that was moderating or even declining.

He added that the company wanted to “play a different game” from domestic rivals who compete on low prices and have razor-thin margins.

Liu, who previously headed Lenovo’s China operations and founded its mobile division four years ago, said in a Weibo post he was proud to have taken Lenovo to the world No 3 spot in combined smartphone and tablet sales and had “no regrets and boundless gratitude.” (Reporting by Gerry Shih and Paul Carsten in BEIJING; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)