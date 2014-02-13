FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenovo Q3 net profit jumps 29 pct, beats estimates
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 13, 2014 / 12:30 AM / 4 years ago

Lenovo Q3 net profit jumps 29 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China’s Lenovo Group Ltd , the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, said third-quarter net income rose 29 percent from a year earlier, beating estimates as sales grew in both its PC and smartphone businesses.

Lenovo reported net income for the period grew to $265.3 million from $204.9 million a year earlier, well above a $247.2 million consensus forecast on Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.

As the global market for PCs shrinks, Lenovo is aggressively pushing into smartphones and servers. Last month it agreed to buy Google Inc’s Motorola phone business for $2.9 billion, while acquiring IBM Corp’s low-end server unit for $2.3 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.