Lenovo Q2 net profit climbs 19 pct as PC market share grows
November 6, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Lenovo Q2 net profit climbs 19 pct as PC market share grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers (PCs), said net income jumped 19 percent in the second fiscal quarter, beating estimates, as it tightened its hold over global PC sales even as the broader market shrunk.

The Beijing-based company reported $262 million in net income, exceeding the $260 million expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

Lenovo is now ramping up its assault on new product markets after closing in recent weeks two multi-billion-dollar acquisitions for IBM’s low-end server business and Google Inc’s Motorola handset unit. (Reporting by Gerry Shih)

