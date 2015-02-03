FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenovo quarterly revenue rises 31 pct to $14.1 bln
February 3, 2015

Lenovo quarterly revenue rises 31 pct to $14.1 bln

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world’s leading PC maker, said on Tuesday its third quarter revenue rose 31 percent to $14.1 bln as its smartphone business continued to expand.

The company said net profit was $253 million, down from $265 million a year prior.

Beijing-based Lenovo completed two multi-billion dollar acquisitions in recent months - leading phone brand Motorola and IBM’s low-end server unit - to expand its business beyond the declining PC market. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Paul Tait)

