FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenovo quarterly revenue misses expectations, announces cuts
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
August 13, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

Lenovo quarterly revenue misses expectations, announces cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd reported quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to $10.7 billion, below analyst expectations, as the world’s No. 1 PC maker pointed to “severe challenges” in selling smartphones in China and PCs and tablets around the world.

The result compared with expectations of $11.29 billion, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates. The Beijing-based company’s net profit plummeted 51 percent year-on-year to $105 million, but was ahead of a 59 percent drop expected by analysts.

Chief executive Yuanqing Yang said Lenovo was facing the “toughest market environment in recent years” and would restructure its lagging smartphone business at a one-time cost of $600 million.

About 3,200 people in non-manufacturing positions would also be cut to save $650 million in the second half of 2015. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.