Lenovo Q1 net profit rises 64 pct, beating estimates

HONG KONG, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's biggest personal computer (PC) maker, said on Thursday its first-quarter net profit rose 64 percent, beating estimates, as solid PC sales offset tepid smartphone demand.

Beijing-based Lenovo said in a filing that net profit grew to $173 million for the quarter ended June from $105 million in the same period a year earlier. That was more than the $130.1 million average estimates of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters SmartEstimates.

First-quarter revenue dropped 6 percent to $10.05 billion from a year earlier, compared with an average of $9.63 billion estimated by analysts.