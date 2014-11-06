FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenovo CFO: 50 pct of $5.2 bln spent on Motorola, IBM server acquisitions booked as intangible assets
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
November 6, 2014 / 8:06 AM / 3 years ago

Lenovo CFO: 50 pct of $5.2 bln spent on Motorola, IBM server acquisitions booked as intangible assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd said on Thursday it booked as intangible assets about 50 percent of the $5.2 billion dollars spent on its Motorola Mobility smartphone and IBM Corp low-end server acquisitions.

Wong Waiming, Lenovo’s chief financial officer, made the comments during a post-earnings conference call with media.

Lenovo posted a 19 percent jump in net income in the second fiscal quarter, but revenue fell short of analyst expectations, sending shares lower. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Additional reporting by Paul Carsten)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.