6 months ago
Lenovo Q3 net profit falls 67 pct, misses estimates
February 16, 2017 / 4:17 AM / 6 months ago

Lenovo Q3 net profit falls 67 pct, misses estimates

Sijia Jiang

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer (PC) maker, on Thursday posted a 67 percent slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging analyst estimates, as supply constraints and a weak macroeconomic environment weighed.

Profit fell to $98 million over the three months through December, from $300 million in the same period a year earlier. That compared with the $159.53 million average of 14 analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Revenue fell 6 percent to $12.2 billion.

Component supply constraints across the industries in which Lenovo operates impacted performance, in addition to a challenging macro environment and global markets, the company said in a filing. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

