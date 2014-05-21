FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT--Lenovo aims to sell 100 mln smartphones, tablets in coming year
RPT--Lenovo aims to sell 100 mln smartphones, tablets in coming year

BEIJING, May 21 (Reuters) - Chinese personal computer (PC) and smartphone maker Lenovo Group Ltd aims to sell 100 million smartphones and tablets in the coming year, the company said during a conference call with media on Wednesday.

Lenovo also aims to be the world’s number one tablet PC maker within two years, said Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing.

Lenovo on Wednesday reported its earnings for the fiscal year ended March, where it saw net profit rise 29 percent to $817.2 million, in line with analyst estimates. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

