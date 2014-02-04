FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lenovo declines comment on Sony Vaio PC buy report
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 4, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

Lenovo declines comment on Sony Vaio PC buy report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd declined to comment on a weekend media report that the Chinese personal computer maker was in talks with Japan’s Sony Corp about a possible joint venture to buy Sony’s loss-making Vaio PC business overseas.

“We do not comment on market rumour or speculation,” Angela Lee, director of global corporate communications at Lenovo, wrote in an emailed response to Reuters on Tuesday.

Lenovo shares earlier tumbled as much as 15.7 percent to HK$8.48 on the media report and broker downgrades after last week’s announcement that Lenovo would buy Google Inc’s Motorola handset division for $2.9 billion. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.