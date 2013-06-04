FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Lenovo says in talks on smartphone joint venture business
June 4, 2013 / 12:51 AM / in 4 years

China's Lenovo says in talks on smartphone joint venture business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - Chinese computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd said on Tuesday it was in preliminary talks with an unidentified party regarding a potential smartphone business joint venture, without providing further details.

Media reports on Tuesday said Lenovo, the world’s No. 2 maker of personal computers, is setting up a joint venture with Japan-based multinational NEC Corp to focus on smartphone manufacturing and distribution.

For Lenovo's statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange please click here (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Paul Tait)

