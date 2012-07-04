FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Lenovo, NEC to jointly develop tablets - Nikkei
July 4, 2012 / 5:17 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lenovo, NEC to jointly develop tablets - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Lenovo Group Ltd and Japan’s NEC Corp are planning to jointly develop tablets, The Nikkei business daily reported.

The companies, which already have a partnership to develop personal computers, are collaborating on tablet R&D, Roderick Lappin, chairman of the Lenovo-NEC joint venture told the daily.

The joint venture’s two units - NEC Personal Computers Ltd and Lenovo Japan Ltd - sell tablets separately now, Nikkei said.

Lenovo, the world’s No. 2 PC maker, and NEC formed a partnership in Japanese PC operations in July 2011. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

