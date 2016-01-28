Russian retailer Lenta says margins picked up in 2015

* Profit margin improved in 2015 vs 2014 despite price cuts

* Supply chain investments helped reduce transportation costs

* To step up store openings in 2016

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russian budget hypermarket chain Lenta said on Thursday it expected core profit margin to have improved in 2015 as supply chain improvements helped offset the impact of lower prices.

Russian consumers have seen their spending power drop since 2014 after Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis and a plunge in oil prices hit the rouble.

Lenta CEO Jan Dunning told Reuters that lower costs and investments in the supply chain had helped to protect margins.

“We expect adjusted EBITDA margin for the full year of 2015 to improve compared to the result of 2014,” Dunning said. Lenta plans to release detailed fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 18.

With the opening of new distribution centres in 2014 and 2015, Lenta reduced transportation costs by shortening routes for delivering goods. Dunning said the opening of a new centre in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg last October will make a major contribution to further cost reduction in 2016.

However, he did not provide profitability and sales growth guidance for 2016, citing a volatile consumer and macroeconomic environment.

Magnit, Russia’s biggest food retailer, also declined to give forecasts when it reported preliminary fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

“Last year was distorted by forward buying...the behaviour we don’t see now,” Dunning said, referring to when consumers had stocked up on goods for fear of higher prices due to a weaker rouble.

“We still see positive like-for-like (sales) and traffic coming in... We are satisfied with the January trading until now but of course due to high comparison we’ve seen that the relative growth is less than in the fourth quarter,” he added.

Lenta reported on Thursday a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter sales.

The company, whose full-year 2015 sales grew 30 percent to 253 billion roubles ($3.3 billion), said it planned to open 40 hypermarkets and speed up supermarket openings in 2016.

It opened 32 hypermarkets and eight stores last year. ($1 = 76.4400 roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Keith Weir)