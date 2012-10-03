FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenzing buys remaining 25 pct of Biocel Paskov
October 3, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Lenzing buys remaining 25 pct of Biocel Paskov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing has bought the remaining 25 percent of Czech pulp producer Biocel Paskov it did not already own from Austria’s Heinzel Group, it said on Wednesday without disclosing the price.

Lenzing bought 75 percent of Biocel Paskov from Heinzel in 2010. The Czech company employs almost 400 people.

Lenzing said it had invested about 100 million euros ($129 million) to restructure Biocel Paskov, and said it would be able to produce paper pulp as well as dissolving pulp used in the manufacturing of cellulose fibres from 2013. ($1 = 0.7731 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) (georgina.prodhan@thomsonreuters.com; +431 5311 2256; Reuters Messaging: georgina.prodhan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

