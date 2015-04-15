FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lenzing sells German subsidiary as part of cost-cutting plan
April 15, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

Lenzing sells German subsidiary as part of cost-cutting plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 15 (Reuters) - Speciality fibre maker Lenzing sold its German subsidiary Dolan, Kelheim and a 91-percent stake in European Carbon Fiber GmbH to WHEB Partners’ Growth Fund 2 and Jan Verdenhalven, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.

Lenzing is pushing ahead with a cost-cutting programme.

“The sale comprises part of Lenzing’s strategy to focus on its core business of man-made cellulose fibers,” Lenzing Chief Financial Officer Thomas Riegler said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to keep purchase price confidential. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)

